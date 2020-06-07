Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 7) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

On June 6, Chiranjeevi complained of chest pain and breathlessness. On Sunday, he was brought to the city's Apollo Specialty at around 3.30 pm in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and he has declared brought dead by the doctors.

The last rites of the Sandalwood actor will be held at a farmhouse in Madhugiri, Tumkur, at 11 am on Monday.

Mourning his death, south star Allu Sirish wrote on Twitter, "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru."

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also shared his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of Chiranjeevi Sarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also mourned the young Kannada actor's death and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.

Chiranjeevi had started his career in the film industry 2009 with 'Vayupatra', which was directed by his uncle Kishore Sarja. He acted in 22 sandalwood films, including 'Shivarjuna', which was released weeks before the COVID-19 induced lockdown was enforced on March 25. Before appearing on the big screen, he worked as an assistant director with his uncle Arjun Sarja for about 4 years.

He was married to Kannada actress Meghana Raj in 2018. She is the daughter of Pramila Joshai and Sundar Raj. He also nephew of famous multilingual South Indian actor Arjun Sarja.