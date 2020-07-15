Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana hospitalised after testing coronavirus positive

New Delhi: Kannada actor Dhruv Sarja and his wife Prerana have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Dhruva is actor Arjun Sarja's nephew and the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died in June following a massive heart attack.

The couple is currently admitted to a hospital. Dhruva opened up about his and Prerana's COVID-19 diagnosis on social media and also requested people who were in contact with them to get tested.

"My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," Dhruva said in his social media post.

Dhruva is said to be the second Sandalwood celebrity to have contracted the infection. Earlier, actress-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh was also found COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in 'Pogaru', opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna.