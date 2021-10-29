Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden death shocks MK Stalin, Mammootty and others!

New Delhi: The Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, succumbed to a heart attack on Friday, October 29, 2021. He complained of chest pain and was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru this morning. Soon after the unfortunate news broke, his celeb friends and fans thronged the social media to extend condolences to his family.

From the south movie industry, Bollywood to politicians - all mourned Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden and shocking death. Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood to MK Stalin, Siddharth, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty - all extended condolence to the bereaved family.

Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones. RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken

He was such a Simple Down to earth Man frm a great Family!

Always used 2 tell me abt how much he loved my Music

His Mother & Family was so sweet n affectionate.

Why such things happen to such good people!? Strength 2 his Family

R.I.P sir #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/vYdPNz9hdv — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 29, 2021

It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/t3sSeOh52W — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #PuneethRajkumar. It comes as such a shock. My deepest condolences to his family and all his fans. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/IXqw1xPAxF — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 29, 2021

One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

A star gone too soon leaving the film fraternity in deep sorrow.. you will be missed forever!!

Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/D7wK9futh1 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 29, 2021

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

The son of matinee idol, the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child actor way back in the 70s and 80s with movies such as Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi. His act in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) was high acclaimed.

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

Deepest condolences to the family, friends and admirers of our Appu #PuneethRajkumar. One of the most admirable people I've known. Gone way too soon. Take rest, super star. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everybody always had something nice to say about him. Both, as an actor and as a person! It must be so so tough for his family and fans to deal with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti!! pic.twitter.com/k4SSEHSoNb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 29, 2021

Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans.#PuneethRajkumar — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 29, 2021

Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

Appu bagged the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won the Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

He featured in many successful movies such as Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Arasu, Milana, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra among several others.

Hailed as one of the highest-paid Kannada actors, he made his TV debut with the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? or Kaun Banega Crorepati.

May his soul rest in peace!