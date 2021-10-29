हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden death shocks MK Stalin, Mammootty and others!

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child actor way back in 70s and 80s with movies such as Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi. He died of a heart attack this morning.

Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar&#039;s sudden death shocks MK Stalin, Mammootty and others!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, succumbed to a heart attack on Friday, October 29, 2021. He complained of chest pain and was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru this morning. Soon after the unfortunate news broke, his celeb friends and fans thronged the social media to extend condolences to his family. 

From the south movie industry, Bollywood to politicians - all mourned Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden and shocking death. Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood to MK Stalin, Siddharth, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty - all extended condolence to the bereaved family.

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

The son of matinee idol, the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child actor way back in the 70s and 80s with movies such as Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi. His act in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) was high acclaimed. 

Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

Appu bagged the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won the Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu. 

He featured in many successful movies such as Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Arasu, Milana, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra among several others. 

Hailed as one of the highest-paid Kannada actors, he made his TV debut with the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? or Kaun Banega Crorepati. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

