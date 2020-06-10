Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last Instagram post shared by cousin Suraj with heartbreaking note

New Delhi: Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last Instagram post, which he shared just a day before his death on Sunday, was re-posted by his cousin Suraj on his Instagram timeline with a heartbreaking note. Chiranjeevi, his actor brother Dhruva and Suraj featured in the post, a collage of their then-and-now pictures, in which the trio tried to recreate their childhood memories.

"Then and now.. we are still the same... what say, guys?" Chiranjeevi had captioned his post, which Suraj shared by saying, "Still can't digest the fact that he is left us and this being last post. Will miss you a lot, brother. Just no words to explain."

Chiranjeevi died at the age of 39 following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. His last rites were performed a day later at his farmhouse in Bengaluru. Stars such as Kiccha Sudeep, Yash and others came to pay their last respects to Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Meanwhile, celebs like Rashmika Mandana, Prithviraj, Allu Sirish, Khushbu Sundar, Kriti Kharbanda and Radhika Pandit condoled his demise on social media.

Chiranjeevi Sarja hailed from a prominent film family. He was one of the finest actors of Kannada cinema. He was the grandson of renowned Kananda star Shakti Prasad and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. His brother Dhruva is also a famous actor while he was married to actress Meghana Raj.