Kantara actor Rishab Shetty Called in for Questioning by Kerala Police Over Plagiarism Case

Thaikkudam Bridge band has alleged that the 'Varaharoopam' song in Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' film was an unauthorised copy of their song 'Navarasam'.

Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

Kozhikode: The director and producer of Kannada superhit movie 'Kantara' on Sunday appeared before the investigating officers and recorded their statement in connection with a case alleging plagiarism in a song in the flick. Producer Vijay Kirgandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty appeared before the Kozhikode city police today as per the direction of the High Court.

"They appeared before the investigating officer as per the court's direction. Their statements were recorded. If it's required, they will be called again," a senior police official of the district told PTI.

The Supreme Court had on February 10 stayed the Kerala High Court's condition directing the producer and director of the Kannada blockbuster to not exhibit the film with the song 'Varaharoopam' till a final order in the copyright infringement case. The bench had modified one of the conditions of the High Court and directed that producer Kirgandur and director Shetty be released on bail immediately if arrested.

On February 8, the High Court granted anticipatory bail to the director and producer in the case registered in a Kozhikode police station alleging plagiarism in the song. The allegation was that 'Varaharoopam' was an unauthorised copy of the song 'Navarasam', performed by Thaikkudam Bridge band, and shown on Malayalam music channel Kappa TV owned by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd.

The court laid out five conditions and asked Kirgandur and Shetty to surrender before the investigating officer for two days on February 12 and 13 between 10 am and 1 pm for interrogation.

It said the accused shall not intimidate the witnesses or tamper with evidence and they shall cooperate with the investigation and shall be available for trial. It also said that the accused/petitioners should not leave the country without prior permission of the jurisdictional court.

The High Court had noted that allegation of the prosecution against both the producer and director of the movie is that they have committed an offence punishable under Section 63 of the Copyright Act by using the music of 'Navarasam' performed by Thaikkudam Bridge.

