Kantara Box Office collections: Rishab Shetty starrer refuses to slow down, earns 1.95 crore on Day 6

New Delhi: The Rishabh Shetty starrer ‘Kantara' has won the hearts of the Indian audience across the country, which has translated well at the box office. Further to this, after booking great success with its Kannada version, the film's growth in the Hindi market is truly creating examples of its success with its constantly increasing box office numbers.

While ‘Kantara' opened up with a huge 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market, its second-day collection counted 2.75 Cr. with 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market. Moreover, having witnessed a reduction in ticket prices on Monday the film still booked a phenomenal jump of 40 to 50% in the collection as compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market, with 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and 1.95 Cr. Net on Wednesday in the Hindi market.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media to share the numbers done by the movie. Here is the post:

#Kantara *#Hindi version* refuses to slow down... Look at the trending on Day 4, 5, 6... Day 6 HIGHER than Day 1, 4, 5... If this is not fantastic, what is?... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr, Wed 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 13.10 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/lTQ73J5Kor — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2022

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

While 'Kantara' is growing at the box office, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.