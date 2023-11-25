Kantara Chapter 1: Makers Announce Kantara Prequel, First Look To Be Out On November 27th

New Delhi: Hombale Films action thriller Kantara arrived on the big screen and went on to create examples of its success. The film brought a divine and soulful story from the heartlands of India and touched the hearts of the millions. Ever since then, the craze of Kantara kept rising among the audience that went to new heights when the makers announced its next part. Now, the makers have come with the most awaited update of the film, its title, which is going to be Kantara Chapter 1.

Continuing the legacy of the film, the makers have taken everyone by surprise as they made an absolutely massive announcement of the prequel of Kantara, which is officially titled 'Kantara - Chapter 1'

Sharing the grand announcement of the film on social media, the makers also gave an update about its first look release and also the film will be a "Pan-World" release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and English. The makers wrote, "Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! It's not just light, it's a darshana #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM. @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @AJANEESHB @KantaraFilm"

The announcement made by the production house is sure to take the audiences on a huge treat as 'Kantara' had taken the global audiences by storm, and they hailed the film for its storytelling, performances, editing, and divine music. While the film explored humans' connection with God, it went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters.

Besides this aspect, the intense climax of the film has a special place in audiences hearts and the never seen before avatar of Rishabh Shetty shooked the nation. The 25 minutes pre long climax sequence absolutely raised the bar high for Indian Cinema and with the prequel arriving, the expectations are sky high from the film.

'Kantara Chapter 1 will go on floors with the Muhurat Pooja, which is ready to commence on November 27th. A grand and massive set is being constructed for the film, where actor-director Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the other cast and crew will be present. Following the muhurat pooja, the makers will kick off the principal photography for the film in December, and the rest of the cast will be announced in due time.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is ready to take audiences on an action-packed ride with the much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which brings the powerhouse Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together. The film will be released worldwide on December 22, 2023.