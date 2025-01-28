Kantara: Chapter 1 Update - Rishab Shetty Learns Horse Riding, Kalaripayattu, And Sword Fighting For A HUGE War Sequence

New Delhi: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara proved to be the biggest sleeper hit of 2022. Rooted in the heartlands of India, the film captivated audiences worldwide by showcasing Indian culture in an enthralling and unprecedented manner. Now, audiences are eagerly waiting for Kantara: Chapter 1, which has already created a significant buzz with its announcement. The actor has prepared extensively for a war sequence in the film over the months to training.

KANTARA: CHAPTER 1

According to a source close to the production, "Actor Rishab Shetty underwent several months of preparation for a war sequence in Kantara: Chapter 1, which he is currently shooting. The war sequence includes horse riding, Kalaripayattu, and sword fighting, all of which the actor has learned."

Now the makers are all set to extend the legacy ahead with Kantara: Chapter 1 which promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience. The film is set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka. The Kadambas were significant rulers of parts of Karnataka and played a major role in shaping the architecture and culture of the region. That period was known to be a Golden Period of Indian History.

KANTARA: CHAPTER 1 UPDATE

Moreover, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to be a big-scale film that will undoubtedly take the standards of Indian cinema to a whole new level. The excitement for the film is palpable, as the buzz surrounding it is extremely high. The makers dropped the first look of Rishab Shetty, which created a stir after the audience saw his incredible transformation.

While Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1 releasing on 2nd October 2025, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.