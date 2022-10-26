Kantara Hindi version continues to SHINE despite Diwali releases, earns THIS MUCH in Week 2

New Delhi: Hombale Films’ Kantara has been more successful by the day since the time it was released in the theatres. The Hindi version of the film withstands the opposition posed by new releases like Thank God and Ram Setu and has seen an upward trend on Diwali and earns a net total of 26.50 Cr in Week 2. ‘Kantara' opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. on the very first day in the Hindi market. Its second-day collection was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market.

Moreover, after the weekend, despite the reduction in ticket rates, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collection on Monday as compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. With 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and 1.95 Cr. Net on Wednesday and the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on Friday. On Saturday, its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and on Sunday and Monday, it earned 2.65 Cr and 1.90 Crores respectively.

Now according to this Tuesday's records, it has garnered 2.35 crores. Apart from this, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

The story of Kantara revolves around human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display and is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation it is receiving online.