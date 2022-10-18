Kantara holds the No 1 position in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films, earns Rs 9 cr in Hindi version on Day 4!

NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA

KANTARA FILM REVIEW: 'Kantara' has been receiving a great response from the audience who are rushing to the theatres, it has booked a constant surge in its box office collection. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

New Delhi: With its release in the Hindi market Hombale films backed 'Kantara' is constantly creating examples of its success. Where the film has been receiving a great response from the audience who are rushing to the theatres, it has booked a constant surge in its box office collection. Moreover, while adding one more success symbol to its rising success, the film has now topped the list of ‘India’s Current Top 250 Films’. 

KANTA TOPS IMDb LIST 2022

Recently IMDb released the list of Top 250 films where ‘Kantara’ grabbed the No. 1 position being the film that is most loved and highest-rated Indian film by fans. This has added one more milestone achieved by the film while it is constantly rising at the box office. This huge jump in the audience is almost 40-50% per cent since Friday.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. 

After seizing the box office banks with the release of its Kannada version, the film also started collecting huge numbers in the Hindi market as soon as it was released on October 14, 2022. After seeing a phenomenal opening in the Hindi Market, now the film has booked exceptional growth over the weekend. 

'Kantara' has been garnering a lot of love from all corners while prominent celebrities like Prabhas, Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut and the honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, expressed love on their social media for the film. 

 

