Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Calls Out OTT Platforms, Says 'They are Not Open To Kannada Film Industry'

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty is making headlines again with the announcement of 'Kantara Chapter 1.' He is one of the top actors in the Kannada film industry and made fans go gaga over his performance in Kantara. Now, the actor has criticised OTT platforms for not taking Kannada films forward.

During a press conference at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday, Rishab said that the OTT platforms 'are not open to the Kannada film industry.'

"OTT platforms are not open to the Kannada film industry. That is a very bad sign. They say there are no subscribers here, they are looking into the matter and thinking. Two production houses were actively working during Corona, Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios and my Rishab Shetty films, and apart from that, some production houses were also making films, and we are actively doing film festivals, but they are not taking the films" he said.

Further, he added, "So I wanted to make a request to IFFI and its sponsors to give recognition to our films ... films which have less exposure in theatres should also get some recognition and they should be taken to OTT platforms."

'Kantara' took the global cinematic landscape by storm last year, captivating audiences with its folklore-based storytelling that explored the intricate connection between humanity and nature. Hombale Films, renowned for its commitment to delivering pan-India cinematic experiences, continues to redefine divinity with 'Kantara Chapter 1.'

The film is eagerly anticipated for its release next year, with plans to captivate audiences in seven languages. The filming is scheduled to kick off at the end of December, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.