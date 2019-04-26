close

Karthikeya Gummakonda

Karthikeya Gummakonda will be next seen in 'Guna 369'

The film will be directed by Arjun Jandyala and will have music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and cinematography by Raam Reddy.

Karthikeya Gummakonda will be next seen in &#039;Guna 369&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Actor Karthikeya Gummakonda has announced his next film. The actor will soon be seen in a rustic love story which is titled Guna 369. This film is being made based on true incidents and while announcing the project, Karthikeya took to Twitter and wrote, “Have always been fascinated about real stories and here comes my third film which is based on real incidents. A real rustic love story title to be announced tomorrow at 12:06 pm.” (sic)

The actor took to social media, to share the poster of the film which has a picture of him from behind and we can see him flexing his muscles. Sharing it, the actor wrote, “ Here it is… #Guna369. The High intense realistic emotional drama. Directed by Arjun Jandyala, Produced by Tirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala. Hope u like my summer look. Guna is my name. What is 369? Wait for some more days or guess…” (sic).

The film will be directed by Arjun Jandyala and will have music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and cinematography by Raam Reddy.

It is revealed that the film will be based on a true story and Karthikeya’s character is called Guna. Well, nothing much about the film is known. Further details on the cast and crew are still under wraps and will be unveiled soon by the makers.

Karthikeya also has Hippi in his kitty and it will be released soon. He is also playing a key role in Nani’s upcoming film which is being directed by Vikram K Kumar.

 

