New Delhi: Actress Kavya Thapar on her birthday on Thursday, took to her social media and shared a poster of her upcoming Telugu film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’. Along with the poster, the actress captioned her post, "I am so happy and thrilled to announce my movie. I just couldn't be happier about it. My character of Agraharam Geetha, whom I am portraying, is completely the opposite of my real-life character.”



She further added, “Though the character was very challenging for me who doesn't like to take challenges and prove myself wrong. I also had a very great time shooting with Sundeep Kishan. He is really a gem of a person. I really can't wait for my fans to see me in a never-before-seen character".

‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ also stars Sundeep Kishan and is presented by Hasya Movies. The screenplay of the film is by Vi Anand. The official release date of ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ is yet to be announced.



Apart from that, Kavya Thapar will also soon be seen in ‘Middle Class Love’. The movie is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. The film is all set to be released on September 16.