हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF 2

'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel shares collage poster of his movies, leaves audience guessing

Prashanth Neel has shared a post on social media which contains the collage photo of his three projects. 'KGF: Chapter2' and his upcoming movies 'Salaar' with Prabhas and 'NTR-31' with Jr NTR.

&#039;KGF 2&#039; director Prashanth Neel shares collage poster of his movies, leaves audience guessing
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Bengaluru: A collage poster shared by 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel has left everyone guessing. Audiences and movie buffs are wondering about the message the star director has conveyed through his poster.

Prashanth Neel has shared a post on social media which contains the collage photo of his three projects. 'KGF: Chapter2' and his upcoming movies 'Salaar' with Prabhas and 'NTR-31' with Jr NTR.

Prashant Neel

The statement of producer Vijay Kiragandoor of Hombale Films that 'KGF: Chapter 3' would have superheroes like Hollywood has piqued interest.

The fans are also guessing that the characters of all three movies would get connected at one point. The fans are further guessing that the character of Rocky bhai in 'KGF 2' and Prabhas' character would meet in the upcoming movie 'Salaar'.

Fans are also surmising that even the character in 'Bagheera' for which Prashanth Neel has written the screenplay would also be a part of the upcoming ambitious project.

However, Prashanth Neel has not reacted to any comments and speculation in this connection.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF 2Prashanth NeelYashYash filmKGF collectionsPrabhassalaarNTR 31
Next
Story

‘Major': Adivi Sesh starrer film to maintain low ticket prices to honour 26/11 martyr

Must Watch

PT1H4M10S

Taal Thok Ke : What is Samajwadi Party stand on Shafiqur Rahman's statement?