KGF 2 collections

KGF 2 Hindi surpasses Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan's PK, collects bumper Rs 343 cr at Box Office

'KGF: Chapter 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur. 

New Delhi: Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is doing great business at the Box Office. The film has crossed the mammoth figures of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan's 'PK' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju', becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures online. He tweeted: #KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi

'KGF: Chapter 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others.

'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

 

