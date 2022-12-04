KGF 2, Kantara makers make Tamil debut with 'Raghuthatha'

New Delhi: 'Ready to feel empowered? Because revolution begins at home.' A poster and a tagline echoing the sentiments of many. The producers of KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, Hombale Films have now released the first-look poster of their Tamil movie ‘Raghuthatha’ - a funny, uplifting story of a young lady finding herself as she goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.

The film has the exuberant Keerthy Suresh headlining it and is written and directed by the award-winning ‘Family Man’ writer Suman Kumar, making his directorial debut. The film went on floors this month and aims to release theatrically in the Summer of 2023. Hombale’s maiden Tamil feature marks the first collaboration with the extremely talented national award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, who has worked extensively in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films with several hits to her name.



Hombale Films is on a roll with two raging hits this year including KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara. Continuing their successful year, they’ve announced another new movie Raghuthatha, a woman-centric story on a subject that will touch the hearts of many. Smart, determined, forceful when needed but sympathetic too, that’s how the character of Keerthy Suresh has been defined in the movie.

On the release of the poster, producer Vijay Kiragandur said- ‘Raghuthatha is a comedy-drama about a strong and determined woman who finds her unique voice by challenging norms, upholding her principles, fighting for them and eventually becoming an inspiration to everyone. Through her trials and tribulations, you see her identity emerge. Presented comedically, the film promises to make every member of the family laugh out loud and introspect after. Keerthy is the perfect choice to play the lead given her talent and versatility and we’re happy to have her on board.”

Hombale Films have never hesitated to try something new and provide a never-seen-before-experience to Indian audiences everywhere. With the success of their recent release ‘Kantara’ they’ve once again proved their mettle and amply demonstrated the success of KGF Chapter 2 as well as a part of a well solid content strategy.

The production company now has a mammoth year coming up with 4 movies lined up for release next year. With Prabhas’s Salaar scheduled to release in September 2023, Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam will also release next year. Bagheera starring Srimurali will also be coming before the end of 2023. The production company plans to have one more Pan India Movie whose information has been kept under wraps. In all, they have a huge lineup of 14 movies coming up in the next 2 years. A number that any other production company can only dream about in the present scenario.

They have again figured out their magical formula of success with a powerful crew and star cast. Veteran actors M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan also feature in prominent roles. The production company has roped in Yamini Yagnamurthy as the Cinematographer, Ramcharantej Labani as the production (art) designer, ‘Jai Bhim’ fame music director Sean Roldan for the music, national award-winning costume designer Poornima Ramaswamy and film editing by T S Suresh.