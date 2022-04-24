New Delhi: South star Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been taking over the worldwide Box Office and raking in earnings like it's nothing! It has carved a place in the audiences' hearts and the craze isn't about to die down anytime soon.

In the first week of its release, the film earned Rs 720.31 cr, shocking everyone across the country. In its second week, it earned Rs 776.58 cr by Friday and is expected to cross Rs 800 cr by the end of the second weekend.

Take a look at the collections:

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office MARCHING towards ₹800 cr club. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Total - ₹ 776.58 cr#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 23, 2022

Earlier, the lead actor Yash had shared an emotional speech in which she said, "I'd like to express our appreciation on behalf of the entire KGF team. I hope you're enjoying the film and will continue to do so. Finally, I`d like to say that your heart is my tent!"

'KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14, 2022, destroying a few records and creating some new ones. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF 2' stars Yash as Rocky Bhaai, an underdog who rises as a super powerful don.

(With ANI inputs)