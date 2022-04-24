हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF 2

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection in the second weekend: Movie may cross Rs 800 crore mark soon!

Starring Yash in the lead as Rocky bhai, 'KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14, 2022.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection in the second weekend: Movie may cross Rs 800 crore mark soon!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: South star Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been taking over the worldwide Box Office and raking in earnings like it's nothing! It has carved a place in the audiences' hearts and the craze isn't about to die down anytime soon. 

In the first week of its release, the film earned Rs 720.31 cr, shocking everyone across the country. In its second week, it earned Rs 776.58 cr by Friday and is expected to cross Rs 800 cr by the end of the second weekend.

Take a look at the collections:

 

Earlier, the lead actor Yash had shared an emotional speech in which she said, "I'd like to express our appreciation on behalf of the entire KGF team. I hope you're enjoying the film and will continue to do so. Finally, I`d like to say that your heart is my tent!"

'KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14, 2022, destroying a few records and creating some new ones. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF 2' stars Yash as Rocky Bhaai, an underdog who rises as a super powerful don.

(With ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF 2KGFKGF: Chapter 2YashKGF 2 Box Office CollectionKGF 2 BO collection
Next
Story

'RRR' star Ram Charan makes THIS comment on Yash's blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2!

Must Watch

PT2M31S

3 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, all three terrorists were associated with Lashkar