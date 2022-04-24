Hyderabad: 'RRR' actor Ram Charan took to social media to congratulate Kannada actor Yash on the success of 'KGF: 2'.

He also praised the team's collective efforts and congratulated them on their success.

"CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for the massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind-blowing & your on-screen presence is commendable", Ram Charan's text read.

Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable. @VKiragandur @bhuvangowda84 @LahariMusic pic.twitter.com/EtpeuzJ63u — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 23, 2022

Yash, who played the dynamic Rocky in Prashanth Neel`s directorial, thanked Ram Charan for his kind words in a Twitter reply.

"Thank you so much, Brother. Your warmth and encouragement means a lot. Truly admire you. Glad you enjoyed the movie. Still waiting to host you in Bangalore!", Yash replied.

Thank you so much Brother . Your warmth and encouragement means a lot. Truly admire you. Glad you enjoyed the movie. Still waiting to host you in Bangalore! — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 24, 2022

Ram Charan had also tagged the other actors of the epic blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' - Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tando, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh, as he wrote, "Was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date".

"Congratulations @SrinidhiShetty7@MalavikaBJP #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic!! To all the technicians? Kudos!", Ram Charan concluded.

'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Yash, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been a huge success at the box office.