हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF Chapter 2

'KGF Chapter 2' fever grips Karnataka, police resort to lathi-charge to control Yash fans

'KGF Chapter 2' is being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam languages in over 12,000 screens across the world in 70 countries. 

&#039;KGF Chapter 2&#039; fever grips Karnataka, police resort to lathi-charge to control Yash fans

Bengaluru: South film 'KGF Chapter 2' fever has gripped Karnataka as thousands of fans of Rocking Star Yash are flocking to the theatres to celebrate the release of the most anticipated pan-India Kannada movie on Thursday.

However, as the celebrations near single-screen theatres brought in festive mood in the state, the police had a difficult time controlling the mob during the fan shows that started at 1 a.m. in the state in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police had to resort to lathicharge in many north Karnataka districts to control the fans who came in great numbers to watch their favourite star Yash, who has emerged as a pan India superstar.

Those who watched 'KGF Chapter 2', queued up to watch the movie again. They explained that the film takes the audience to a different world than KGF Chapter 1 and the journey has to be experienced at the theatres.

They also shared that the tribute song made by the 'KGF Chapter 2' team on Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is also brilliant.

Thousands of film lovers, from children to elderly people, flocked theatres across Karnataka.

The tickets of all shows have been sold out and the state is likely to remain gripped by the KGF Chapter 2 craze for a few more days. The celebrations of the film's success has come to the forefront in the state relegating political and communal developments to the corner.

KGF is being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam languages in over 12,000 screens across the world in 70 countries. The movie is being released in 550 theaters in Karnataka alone.

Bollywood stars Raveen Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty are playing major roles along with Rocking Star Yash.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF Chapter 2Rocking Star YashYashSanjay DuttRaveena tandonPrashant Neel
Next
Story

Beast movie review: With its wafer-thin plot, Thalapathy Vijay starrer fails to impress!

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: More than 1000 soldiers 'surrender' in Mariupol