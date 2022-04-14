Hyderabad: As the ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ fever sweeps the country, Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt, who plays the villain `Adheera` in the film, had an incredible journey that he describes as nothing short of inspiring.

The `Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.` star demonstrated a warrior`s spirit both on and off-screen when he was diagnosed with cancer during the filming of `K.G.F: Chapter 2`, but returned to the set with vigour and strength as soon as he recovered.

Speaking about his work experience with Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt said, "Team KGF was very supportive and accommodating, aside from my wife being my greatest strength and my children`s motivation."

"Prashanth was concerned about my health and well-being, while I was concerned about my role Adheera", Sanjay conveyed.

Sanjay Dutt revealed that director Prashanth Neel was extremely concerned about his health and insisted on using a body double for certain scenes in `K.G.F: Chapter 2`. However, Sanjay Dutt chose to do them himself and had everyone spellbound by his sheer determination.

What`s more inspiring is that, in addition to being Sanjay`s first film after battling cancer, it was also one with a lot of action, which he is said to have pulled off like a pro.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, `K.G.F.: Chapter 2` is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, `KGF 2` is the second instalment from the `KGF` franchise which was first released in 2018.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar`s Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in north Indian markets.