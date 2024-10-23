KGF Star Yash Finally Confirms He Is Playing Ravana In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Mumbai: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been the talk of the town for quite a time now. There have been several reports about KGF star Yash playing the significant role of Ravana in the film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. And now Yash himself has confirmed being part of Ramayana and even expressed his excitement about his role and the film in detail.

In his recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash has finally split the beans and confirmed he is playing Ravana in Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Yash revealed, "It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach to it."

Further talking about the film and his character in depth, Yash added, “If the character is treated like a character… if this doesn’t happen today, then the film won’t happen. To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kind of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first.”

Ramayan is a humongous project in it's vision, not just what it means to the country, but the entire world... they want to give a correct representation of the tale of the characters... it'll be a privilege & an honor to portray Lord Ram in its authenticity - Ranbir Kapoor pic.twitter.com/2kTIvD1BOR January 15, 2024

South actress Sai Pallavi plays the role of Sita in Ramayana. Ranbir and Sai’s pictures as Ram and Sita were leaked online and fans were mighty impressed.