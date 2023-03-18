Kichha Sudeepa-Starrer 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' Mints Rs 26 Crore On Opening Day

New Delhi: 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' starring superstars Upendra, Kichha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, and Shivarajkumar is creating waves at the box office with a massive gross collection of 26 crores on its day one.

Even though the film took a slow start, the evening and night shows picked up in single theatres and the movie seems to have a great weekend ahead.

'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' is a story about the Mafia World and the journey of Arkeshwara in the underworld. The film features Shriya Saran, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles and is ruling the theatres from 17th of March 2023 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.





The film produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian, is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.