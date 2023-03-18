topStoriesenglish2585085
NewsEntertainmentRegional
UNDERWORLD KA KABZAA

Kichha Sudeepa-Starrer 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' Mints Rs 26 Crore On Opening Day

The film roars at the box office with a gross opening of  INR 26 Crores worldwide.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film roars at the box office with a gross opening of INR 26 Crores worldwide.
  • 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' stars Upendra, Kichha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, and Shivarajkumar

Trending Photos

Kichha Sudeepa-Starrer 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' Mints Rs 26 Crore On Opening Day

New Delhi: 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' starring superstars Upendra, Kichha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, and Shivarajkumar is creating waves at the box office with a massive gross collection of  26 crores on its day one.

Even though the film took a slow start, the evening and night shows picked up in single theatres and the movie seems to have a great weekend ahead.  

'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' is a story about the Mafia World and the journey of Arkeshwara in the underworld. The film features Shriya Saran, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles and is ruling the theatres from 17th of March 2023 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. 


 
The film produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian, is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Live Tv

Underworld Ka KabzaaUnderworld Ka Kabzaa collectionUnderworld Ka Kabzaa bo collectionUnderworld Ka Kabzaa cast

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle