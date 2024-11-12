New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Kubera, the highly anticipated socio-drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, has just reached new heights with the release of a striking new poster featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni. The poster, shared on social media, reveals Nagarjuna in a tense, intense pose, set against a dimly lit cityscape that promises a gripping narrative. The accompanying caption teases fans: "The epic tale is ready to unfold… Stay tuned to KING @iamnagarjuna‘s strikingly cool role in #KuberaGlimpse."

The film, which will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Kubera features a stellar ensemble cast, including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, alongside music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. The film’s grand scale and ambitious storyline are already generating significant buzz ahead of its release.

With Sekhar Kammula at the helm, a powerhouse cast, and an intriguing plotline, Kubera is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited films across India. The first official glimpse of the movie is set to drop on November 15th, offering fans a sneak peek at what promises to be a cinematic experience of epic proportions.