New Delhi: Nithya Menen, who was previously seen playing crackling roles in shows like Modern Love Hyderabad and Breathe: Into the Shadows, is all set to return to Prime Video in the upcoming Telugu original comedy series Kumari Srimathi. Stars from the industry have showered their love and support as well, from actress Keerthy Suresh who launched the teaser on her social media, to audience’s favorite Natural Star Nani unveiling the trailer, and more from filmmakers, Nandini Reddy and Hanu Raghavapudi, who at the special screening peppered praises for the comedy drama.

Promising an endearing tale set in a small town, the series has been receiving rave reviews. With an exciting cast, a highly engaging and unique storyline, here are five reasons why the comedy drama needs to be on your watchlist!

Nithya Menen as the fiery Srimathi

Having acted in over 50 films and web series across languages, Nithya Menen is a name known for her brilliant acting chops. In Kumari Srimathi, Menen portrays Srimathi, a young woman who will do anything to save her ancestral home, which also means breaking traditions. She decides to open a restaurant and bar in the village, much to everyone’s - family and the community - surprise. Nithya brings that authenticity and likability to the role of a determined, strong-willed woman , giving her heart, mind, and soul to the character.

An eclectic ensemble cast

The series boasts a talented bunch of cast, which includes veteran actors like Gauthami, Talluri Rameswari, Naresh, Murali Mohan to young talent like Thiruveer and Nirupam. Gauthami plays the role of Srimathi’s mother, Talluri Rameswari as her grandmother, Nirupam and Thiruveer as her friends, Naresh plays the role of her father, and Murali Mohan as her grandfather. Each actor earnestly brings out the relatability and varied emotions of their respective characters, making this an well-balanced watch.

A tale rooted in reality

Unlike most modern day tales, this show’s protagonist has no fancy aspirations - she just wants to save her ancestral home. And the only way for her is opening a bar and restaurant in her village. The series is based in an atypical rural town in south India. The setting not only lends towards the authenticity in the portrayal of cultural nuances and societal barriers, but also adds freshness to the story. The quaint houses, the simple lives, close communal and social ties, when combined with the earnest performances and varied emotions adds depth and realism to the narrative.



Breaking barriers, one whiskey glass at a time!

The series explores the battle between tradition and modernity as Srimathi attempts to open a bar and restaurant in the village. Exploring the societal and moral obstacles she faces due to a regressive society adds depth to the storyline. Audiences will be drawn to witness how Srimathi navigates these challenges, all the while laughing their hearts out.

Comedy in kinship chaos

The dysfunctional family dynamics from Gauthami, Talluri Rameshwari to Nithya Menen and her uncle played by (Prem Sagar), in the series bring laughter to audiences across age groups, making it a relatable family drama, with something for everyone across age-groups to enjoy and relate with. The audience will be invested in the fun-filled emotional evolution of these relationships eager to know where their arcs land them in every episode!

Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments with a legacy of 50 years, and directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, Kumari Srimathi features Nithya Menen as the eponymous lead, and also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, Prem Sagar and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles. The seven-episode series is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.