VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Kushi BO Collection: Vijay-Samantha's Romantic Saga Packs A Solid Weekend With Rs 70 Cr Worldwide

The makers, who produced the magnum opus have shared the official collections on their social media and have announced the film gained Blockbuster Tag.

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic drama 'Kushi' has been proving its merit on the big screens worldwide since its release. The romantic entertainer has been welcomed with massive love from the fans and the audiences across the world and they like the desirable and fresh pairing of the lead cast. 

The film, which performed phenomenally on the first day, took the opening of 30.1 Cr. at the worldwide box office and grossed 51 Cr. in 2 days and refuses to slow down over the weekend. It packed a solid punch in the 3 days and has accumulated 70.23 Cr. Worldwide. The numbers coming in prove that the family audiences are flocking to the theatres and the musical extravaganza has stayed true to its flavor.


The makers, who produced the magnum opus have shared the official collections on their social media and have announced the film gained Blockbuster Tag. Sharing the beautiful and adorable poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu the makers captioned, "#Kushi scoring big at the BoxOffice, 70.23 cr+ gross worldwide in 3 days Viplav & Aradhya are now household names for all the families #BlockbusterKushi"

The positive word of mouth contributed to the box office numbers for the film Kushi and the film will gain momentum in the coming days with the box office performance going from strength to strength.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is  captivating hearts across the nation and is now screening in the cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

