Lakshmi’s NTR likely to release on March 15

Lakshmi’s NTR, a Ram Gopal Varma directorial that earlier had to release on February 9, has been postponed and now, it is expected to release on March 15. The film is all about the life of Lakshmi Parvathi after she met legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao after he turned a politician. It is said that this film is based on true events which happened in Parvathi’s life. Actress Yagna Shetty is playing the role of Parvathi in this film which has a theatre artiste P Vijay Kumar playing the role of NTR while Sritej plays Nara Chandra Babu Naidu in this thriller which is said to be revealing the darker sides of NTR’s life.

The film was in news since the minute it was announced by Ram Gopal Varma and it has a lot of controversies attached to it. The director considers this film as a prestigious project and many of the fans of the film are eagerly waiting for its release.

Initially, the director wanted to release on the same day when Mahayanakudu was released. But due to several reasons, it didn’t happen. Kalyani Malik has composed music for this film which is bankrolled by Rakesh reddy, Deepthi Balagiri under A Company Production. Rammy has handled the cinematography while Kamal R has edited the film.

RGV is pretty confident that the film would be loved by the audience as it will be revealing the true side of his life which isn’t known to many. He has been promoting the film on his official Twitter handle since a long time.