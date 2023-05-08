topStoriesenglish2604601
Lal Salaam Poster: Rajinikanth Turns Moideen Bhai For Daughter Aishwaryaa’s Film- See Pic

Rajinikanth's first look poster from his upcoming film 'Lal Salaam' as Moideen Bhai has been released. The film is special for the actor as it is being helmed by his daughter Aishwaryaa.

May 08, 2023

Mumbai: Megastar Rajinikanth's first look from his upcoming film 'Lal Salaam' is out. The poster shows Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993. Sharing the first look, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who has helmed the film, took to Instagram and wrote, "#Moideenbhai ...welcom ...#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing ! #blessed." 

Lyca Productions shared the poster in English and Tamil and called Rajinikanth 'everyone's favourite Bhai.' However, the first look of Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai failed to receive thumbs up from all. Some people commented on the editing. "What is this? What have you done to Thalaivar," a social media user commented. "Take it down, very bad photoshop it," another one wrote. "Worst photoshop," an Instagram user commented. 

Fans also heaped praises on Thalaiva and said the project looks interesting. "Can't wait for this. Looks interesting," a fan commented. Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Lal Salaam. It went on floors earlier this year.  The film was launched with a pooja ceremony last year on November 5. Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya wrote on her Twitter page: "When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic)." The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It will have music scored by AR Rahman. 

