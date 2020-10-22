हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chiranjeevi Sarja

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana gives birth to baby boy, see first pics

The Sarja family, including Chiranjeevi Sarja's actor brother Dhruva Sarja, his wife Prerana, took to social media to announce the good news. 

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja&#039;s wife Meghana gives birth to baby boy, see first pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@megsraj

New Delhi: Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj gave birth to their child - a baby boy - on Thursday. The Sarja family, including Chiranjeevi's actor brother Dhruva Sarja, his wife Prerana, took to social media to announce the good news. 

"Baby boy. Jai Hanuman," wrote Dhruva on his Instagram stories while Prerana shared, "Meghana Chiru blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Meanwhile, Suraj Sarja, Chiranjeevi's cousin, said that the family is "welcoming Chiru with loads of love."

This is Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana's first child. They married in 2018. Chiranjeevi died in June at a hospital in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest. He was 36.

Pictures of the newborn have taken over the internet, courtesy the fan clubs. In one the photos, we can see the baby cradled in Dhruva's arms and in another, he is pictured close to his father Chiranjeevi's portrait.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Junior chiru is comming 

A post shared by DS_BOSS (@_action_prince_fc) on

A few days ago, the Sarjas celebrates Meghana's baby shower in a lavish way, glimpses of which were shared by Meghana on social media. Chiranjeevi, too, was a part of the ceremony. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@shalinismakeupprofile @makeover_by_raghu_nagaraj_n @classycaptures_official

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@shalinismakeupprofile @makeover_by_raghu_nagaraj_n @classycaptures_official

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj) on

Congratulations to the Sarja family!

Chiranjeevi Sarja Meghana Raj Chiranjeevi Sarja Meghana Raj baby Dhruva sarja
