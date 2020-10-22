Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana gives birth to baby boy, see first pics

New Delhi: Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj gave birth to their child - a baby boy - on Thursday. The Sarja family, including Chiranjeevi's actor brother Dhruva Sarja, his wife Prerana, took to social media to announce the good news.

"Baby boy. Jai Hanuman," wrote Dhruva on his Instagram stories while Prerana shared, "Meghana Chiru blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Meanwhile, Suraj Sarja, Chiranjeevi's cousin, said that the family is "welcoming Chiru with loads of love."

This is Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana's first child. They married in 2018. Chiranjeevi died in June at a hospital in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest. He was 36.

Pictures of the newborn have taken over the internet, courtesy the fan clubs. In one the photos, we can see the baby cradled in Dhruva's arms and in another, he is pictured close to his father Chiranjeevi's portrait.

A few days ago, the Sarjas celebrates Meghana's baby shower in a lavish way, glimpses of which were shared by Meghana on social media. Chiranjeevi, too, was a part of the ceremony. Take a look:

Congratulations to the Sarja family!