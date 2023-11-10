Lights, Camera, Action: Allu Arjun, Sukumar Kick Off Pushpa 2 Production In Hyderabad

New Delhi: After travelling overseas, director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun, both winners of national awards, have returned. Two days ago, Allu Arjun, who was in Italy at the end of October, took a plane to celebrate Varun Tej and Lavanya's wedding. The actor and his spouse, Sneha, briefly explored Rome following the festivities before heading back to their house.

Now that Sukumar and Allu Arjun are back in Hyderabad, Pushpa 2 The Rule production has officially resumed. One of the largest pan-Indian projects currently in production, this movie is creating a lot of buzz and could make more money than Rs 600 crore because of how well-liked it is.

The success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', which became a huge hit and saw Allu Arjun's dialogue and songs become popular with viewers, is followed by the success of the sequel.

The first instalment of the 'Pushpa' franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was a massive hit, both critically and commercially. The film grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office and won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actor (Male) for Allu Arjun.

The sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', is expected to be even bigger and better than the first film. The film will see the return of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver who turns into a sandalwood smuggler. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, and Dhananjaya in key roles.

The makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' have promised that the film will be a visual spectacle and will feature some of the biggest action sequences ever seen in Indian cinema.

Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is eagerly awaited by fans, setting high expectations for another cinematic triumph.