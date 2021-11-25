हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maanaadu

'Maanaadu' screenings resume in Tamil Nadu after early-morning hiccup

After much confusion, Maanaadu got released across Tamil Nadu in theatres today, much to the delight of Simbu fans who had gathered in huge numbers outside various cinema halls.

&#039;Maanaadu&#039; screenings resume in Tamil Nadu after early-morning hiccup

Chennai: Confusion over the release of  Venkat Prabhu's Simbu-starrer 'Maanaadu' continued well into Thursday early morning, with the shows of the film across Tamil Nadu being cancelled because of a KDM (Key Delivery Message) issue. The film's distributor, Tiruppur Subramaniam, however, confirmed that the issue had been sorted out and the shows would resume at 7.30 a.m. onwards.

"Thanks to the cooperation extended by everyone, the issue has been resolved. Financiers will send a mail in the next five minutes and shows will begin by 7.30 a.m.," Subramaniam said.

Soon after, the film was released across the state, much to the delight of Simbu fans who had gathered in huge numbers outside various theatres.

Earlier, many of the disappointed fans took to social media to ask the producer, director and actor what was happening and when the film would be released.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi, taking to Twitter, said that everything was okay and apologized to the fans for the trouble caused. "Now it's our time. God is great. Thanks to everyone who stood for me," he said.

Kamatchi then went on to add: "No matter how many difficulties arise, we will oppose them and overcome them. Did you think I would fall?"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaanaaduSimbuTamil NaduVenkat PrabhuSuresh Kamatchi
Next
Story

'Bangarraju' teaser unveiled on Naga Chaitanya's birthday

Must Watch

PT4M

Jammu and Kashmir: Why is Mehbooba Mufti repeatedly advocating for Pakistan?