Maharaja: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Makes History As First Indian Film On 40,000 Screens In China

New Delhi: Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja set for a historic release on November 29th in China. The action thriller becomes a nationwide hit since its June release, continues to captivate audiences. This Tamil blockbuster, renamed Yin Guo Bao Ying for its Chinese release, is slated to debut on 40,000 screens on November 29. Vijay Sethupathi thrilled fans by sharing this exciting update in a recent post.

Have A Look At The Post:

Teasing fans, Sethupathi shared, '#Maharaja is all set to hit the China screens on 29th November.'

China Raves Sethupathi's Maharaja

Ahead of its official release, Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja held limited previews in China on Saturday. The film's gripping narrative and Vijay Sethupathi's powerful performance struck a chord with Chinese audiences. Fans are raving about the film’s intense climax, which is said to leave a lasting impression.

Directed and Written by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, and Natarajan Subramaniam in pivotal roles.