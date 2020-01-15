Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' sets Box Office on fire, trends on Twitter

New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu's latest outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' opened in theatres on January 11, 2020, and is unstoppable at the Box Office. The film has received rave reviews from the critics and is doing extremely well at the ticket counters.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' benefitted from the Makar Sankranti, Pongal festivities and this surely reflects on the collection figures.

Mahesh Babu's better half and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a poster of the movie with Box Office collections on it. Check it out here:

Midnight shows over in Telugu states.. Unanimous Blockbuster reports for #SarileruNeekkevvaru https://t.co/5hFfvXvsWh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2020

#SarileruNeekkevvaru killing it at the box office! A big Congratulations to superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir, hit machine @AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP and the whole team! — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) January 11, 2020

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is directed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu.

Fans have liked it so much and 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Mahesh Babu are trending bigtime on Twitter too.

The Telugu actioner is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has been produced by AK Entertainments, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' features Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.