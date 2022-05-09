New Delhi: Superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran came together in a collaborative effort to honour Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s memories to launch the teaser of movie 'Major' in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively.

The makers of 'Major' are all set to unveil the trailer of the film at 4.59 PM today on 9th May, Monday. The film is based on the sacrifice made by Indian army officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film traces his bravery and sacrifice in the face of a major crisis faced by the Indian state.

Bollywood star Salman Khan and Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran would unveil the trailer on their social media handles in Hindi and Malayalam respectively, while Tollywood star Mahesh Babu would launch the trailer at the grand trailer release event in Hyderabad.

The trailer promises to offer insight into the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, offering the audience a deeper insight into his inspirational journey's untold chapters.

Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh brings to screen the heroics of the martyr, commemorating the iconic milestones of the army officer's personal as well as professional life.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.