Makers Drop New Look Poster Of Suriya-Starrer Magnum Opus 'Kanguva'

New Delhi: The makers of Suriya’s most anticipated, magnum opus Kanguva, have revealed the scintillating promo teaser of the film on the special occasion of the star’s birthday.

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Studio Green in association with UV Creations is producing the Suriya starrer “Kanguva” on a grand scale. The film has kept the expectation meter spiking up significantly from its point of launch. With the big announcement stating that the film will be released in 10 languages in 3D format, the trade circles are emblazoned with more excitement for the film.

Today, the makers unveiled the much awaited second look of Suriya from the film with a striking poster. Poster is nothing less than terrific material. We get to see both the looks of Suriya and they are jointly terrific. Suriya’s charismatic screen presence and powerful eyes enthralled the fans to a greater magnitude. The expectations are building strongly for this biggie with every promotional material.

The World of Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film. The works of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Suriya recently finished his part of shoot.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career. Other star cast of the film will be revealed in due course. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024. The team will be updating soon interesting facts about the film that will add more flavour to the excitement of actor Suriya fans.