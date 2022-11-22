topStoriesenglish
VADHANDHI – THE FABLE OF VELONIE

Makers drop riveting trailer of Tamil crime-thriller 'Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie,' to premiere on 2nd December

The series features a stellar cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles; debutante Sanjana makes a powerful impact in the titular role Velonie.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
  The series also brings popular actress Laila to streaming and marks the debut of Sanjana, as they bring to life a complex and thrilling storyline, along with treasured icons of Tamil cinema M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.
  The eight-episode Tamil crime thriller will premiere in India, and 240 countries and territories, starting 2nd December in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

New Delhi: Prime Video today unveiled the gripping trailer of its widely anticipated, Amazon Original series, Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, a Tamil crime thriller. Marking the streaming debut of multifaceted film personality S.J. Suryah, the series is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri of Wallwatcher Films and is created by the brilliant Andrew Louis. 

The series also brings popular actress Laila to streaming and marks the debut of Sanjana, as they bring to life a complex and thrilling storyline, along with treasured icons of Tamil cinema M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. The eight-episode Tamil crime thriller will premiere in India, and 240 countries and territories, starting 2nd December in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into the journey of a determined cop Vivek (played by S.J. Suryah) who finds himself fixated on solving the murder of an 18-year-old Velonie. Untangling a web of lies and deceit, the show is riddled with ‘rumours’ as the name Vadhandhi suggests, examining the frailty of human relationships and perceptions. 

A trail of questions follow- Will Vivek be able to solve the case? Will he be able to find the real perpetrator of the heinous crime? Will the obsession cost him his job as well as his personal life and family? This path-breaking crime thriller with cliff-hangers at every turn, will leave the audience captivated.

