Malavika Mohanan Gears Up For Blockbuster Roles Alongside Actor Prabhas and Vikram

New Delhi: Malvika Mohanan is making waves on the internet following the release of the new trailer for "Thangwann”. She is poised to grace the silver screen alongside two of the industry's biggest stars in her upcoming projects.

Thangalan

Directed by the acclaimed Pa. Ranjith, In this highly anticipated historical action drama "Thangalan," Malavika will share the screen with the renowned Chiyaan Vikram. This film promises a captivating narrative with Malavika's mysteriousness, adding an air of intrigue to her character.

The Raja Saab

Simultaneously, the talented actress is set to shine in "The Raja Saab," a promising horror comedy featuring the pan-India sensation Prabhas. Directed by Maruthi, this film marks another significant milestone in Malavika's career, showcasing her versatility across genres.

With these two powerhouse projects, Malavika Mohanan is not only set to captivate audiences with her performances but also to collaborate with some of the industry's finest directors and top-tier artists.

Fans are looking forward to witnessing her portray diverse characters in these films, alongside mega stars and esteemed directors.