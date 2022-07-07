NewsEntertainmentRegional
Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested under POCSO Act on charges of indecent exposure to minors

Sreejith, son of popular actor TG Ravi was arrested for a similar offence in 2016, but he managed to wriggle out after the police allegedly registered the case under flimsy grounds.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday under the POCSO Act on a charge of indecent exposure.

On July 4, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaving indecently at a park in Thrissur - the cultural capital of the state.

Soon the Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero in on the car. After reaching the accused`s house they realised that it belonged to actor Sreejith.

He was taken into custody and a detailed probe into the case has been launched.

Forty-six-year-old Sreejith is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films.

