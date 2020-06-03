Malayalam actress Miya George gets engaged to Ashwin Philip. See trending pic

New Delhi: Malayalam actress Miya George has found a permanent spot on the list of trends since Tuesday after she announced her engagement to businessman Ashwin Philip. She shared the big news on social media with a picture of the two from their engagement ceremony, which happened in Kottayam, Kerala, in the presence of just family members.

For the special day, Miya wore an ivory Anarkali with a light green choker and statement earrings while Ashwin complemented his fiancee in a white shirt and blue trousers. Sharing a glimpse from the ceremony, Miya wrote, "Thanks for all the love and prayers," adding a heart emoticon. The picture features the couple happily posing for the camera and Miya also revealed how her engagement ring looks like.

Check out the picture below:

Congratulations, Miya and Ashwin.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the newly-engaged from her colleagues, fans and friends. It is being reported that Miya and Ashwin will tied the knot sometime in September.

Miya, 28, started her career with television. She is now a well-known Malayalam actress and has also worked in Tamil and Telugu industries. Her three upcoming films are ‘Cobra’ (Tamil), ‘Kanmanilla’, and an untitled Kalidas Jayaram movie, both being Malayalam.