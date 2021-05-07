हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shrikumar Menon

Malayalam director Shrikumar Menon arrested

Alappuzha police officials had reached Malayalam filmmaker Shrikumar Menon's home in Palakkad on Thursday night and took him into custody.

Malayalam director Shrikumar Menon arrested
File photo

New Delhi: Malayalam filmmaker Shrikumar Menon has been arrested in a cheating case, police said.

Alappuzha police officials had reached his home in Palakkad on Thursday night and took him into custody.

The charge against him was he had collected around Rs one crore from an Alappuzha businessman, but failed to honour the agreement to make a film.

Menon time and again has the habit of courting controversies. In 2019, he was let off on bail by police after questioning him in the complaint given against him by actress Manju Warrier for defaming her.

He has directed Warrier in Mohanlal-starrer "Odiyan" as well as in several ad films.

In 2018, he had an issue with legendary writer and Jnanpith awardee M.T.Vasudevan Nair over a script.

