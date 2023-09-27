Malayalam Film 2018 Everyone is A Hero Is India's Official Entry To Oscars 2024
The 96th Acamdemy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in more than 200 territories worldwide from Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre.
Chennai: Multi-starrer survival drama '2018-Everyone is a Hero', based on the Kerala floods that year is India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film Federation of India announced here on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Girish Kasaravalli, noted filmmaker and chairman of the selection committee announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in society.
Ravi Kottarakara, FFI President said a 16-member selection committee led by Kasaravalli screened films.
As many as 22 films including 'The Kerala Story' (Hindi), 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' (Hindi), 'Balagam' (Telugu), 'Vaalvi' (Marathi), 'Baaplyok' (Marathi) and 'August 16, 1947' (Tamil) were considered before picking the Malayalam flick, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.
The Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban starrer film revolves around the 2018 floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala. The cast of the 2023 blockbuster includes Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali.
