Bad News For Vijay Fans: Audio Launch Of 'Leo' Cancelled, Makers Reveal Shocking Reason

NEW DELHI: The buzz around Tamil actor Vijay's upcoming film 'Leo' is all-time high as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it among the audience. However, the fans were left disappointed after the 'Leo' makers cancelled the grand audio launch event of the movie, in Chennai, ahead of its theatrical release. They revealed that the decision was taken due to the safety constraints and overflowing pass requests.

The official account of 'Seven Screen Studio' on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared, "Considering overflowing pass requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans’ wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons."







The development comes barely two weeks after Oscar-winner singer and composer AR Rahman's Chennai concert Marakkuma Nenjam faced severe criticism by the fans for its gross management and stampede-like situation. The organizers of Rahman's concert were accused of overselling tickets, committing a breach of trust, and causing inconvenience to people.







VIJAY'S LEO TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 19

Starring Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, 'Leo' is billed as an action thriller film, and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin in key roles. It is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on October 19, 2023 in four languages - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. The film will hit the screens in Standard, and IMAX formats.