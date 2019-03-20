Manchu Manoj, Vishnu's best gift to their father on his birthday

Veteran actor Mohan Babu turned a year older on Tuesday and on this occasion, his kids Manchu Manoj and Manchu Vishnu have done something really good in the name of his father.

His elder son Manchu Vishnu announced that he would be donating Rs 1 crore for the development of various facilities in Ruia hospital, Tirupati. Vishnu made his official announcement and said that this is the gift for his father too.

In the next three years, Vishnu will make a total donation of Rs 1 crore that will help to improve the Neo Natal ICU and Medical ICU Pediatric department in the Ruia hospital. Apart from the above, Vishnu also vowed to assist for the construction of an Emergency and OPD block. On Tuesday, Vishnu handed over the first cheque to the authorities of the Ruia hospitals.

Well, Manchu Manoj has also done something just like his brother. He has adopted a girl called Ashwitha from Sirisilla and will be taking care of all her expenses and responsibilities.

He shared a photograph with Ashwitha and her family and wrote, "Nana's birthday tomorrow and turned to be my best! i take pride in #adopting #Ashwitha frm #Sirisilla. Enrolled her today at @ividyanikethan. I hereby, take up all her responsibilities to support, educate &ensure her safety & desire to become an #IAS officer! Thank you all who helped! #JOyOfGiving #KTR #KTROffice#Bharat" (sic)

Fans of the Manchu family are pretty happy and proud that Manoj and Vishnu have taken these good initiatives to do good to people on the day of their father's birthday. Celebrations were held on a grand scale at Vidyanikethan High School in Tirupathi. Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Viranica Manchu and others were also part of the celebrations.