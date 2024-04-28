Mark Your Calendars: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' Finally Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: This year's highly-anticipated sci-fi spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD, is set to win over audiences worldwide on 27th June 2024. With the biggest casting coup including the stalwarts of the Indian film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, the film has garnered immense attention and kept fans eagerly awaiting its release.

The announcement, made today, precisely two months ahead of the release date, has only added to the excitement surrounding the project. Taking to social media, the makers unveiled the biggest news which read:

A recent glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD through Amitabh Bachchan's character as Ashwatthama left fans in awe, particularly with the stunning de-aging transformation of the legendary actor. The character reveal video, a true pan-India teaser, showcased a blend of languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set to be a biggest cinematic event of the year. With an incredible cast and backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, it's gearing up for its release on 27th June, 2024.