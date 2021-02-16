Master Box Office report: Thalapathy Vijay starrer stays strong, beats Theri in Chennai

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' has done incredible business at the Box Office despite the pandemic. According to South noted trade analyst Kaushik LM, the film has gone past the record of 'Theri' in Chennai.

Kaushik LM wrote on Twitter: Blockbuster #Master 33-days total Chennai city gross is 11.56 CR. Has crossed #Theri's lifetime Chennai city gross (11.5 CR) Still running

Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Master' had a theatrical release on January 13, 2021. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also hit the OTT platform on January 29, 2021.

#Master 33rd day Trichy City Shows 10

Master is produced by Xavier Britto and has a huge star cast. It features Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das amongst various others.

The action-packed thriller Master promises a clash between the two superstars, Thalapathy Vijay’s and Vijay Sethupathi’s characters, keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats.