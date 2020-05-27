Mebiena Micheal, 22-year-old Kannada TV actress, dies in road accident

New Delhi: Kannada TV actress Mebiena Micheal, who rose to fame after winning popular reality show ‘Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4’, died in a road accident on Tuesday evening. She was 22. Mebiena was reportedly heading to her hometown Madikeri when the accident happened.

Expressing shock over Mebiena’s sudden demise, Akul Balaji, the host of ‘Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life’, took to Twitter to offer his condolence.

"Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina, soo young and full of life, can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy,” he tweeted along with a photo of them together from the winning moment during the finale.

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

Mebiena started her career as model before entering the entertainment industry.