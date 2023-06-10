topStoriesenglish2620051
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SHARWANAND WEDDING

Meet Rakshitha Reddy, The Gorgeous Wife Of Telugu Superstar Sharwanand - Unseen Pics Of Their Royal Wedding and Grand Reception

Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Wedding: Sharwanand is currently shooting for his 35th film, which is being directed by Sriram Adittya.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Meet Rakshitha Reddy, The Gorgeous Wife Of Telugu Superstar Sharwanand - Unseen Pics Of Their Royal Wedding and Grand Reception

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Sharwanand Myneni tied the knot with his stunning fiancée Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur on June 3, 2023. The intimate affair was attended by south biggies including RRR star Ram Charan, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari. Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy hosted a grand wedding reception for their showbiz friends on June 9. 

Who Is Rakshitha Reddy?

According to several reports, Rakshita is an IT employee from the US and her father, Madhusudhan Reddy, is a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh High Court. She is the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy got engaged on January 26 earlier this year in Hyderabad. The gala affair was also attended by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rana Daggubati among many others from the South industry.

Rakshitha Reddy And Sharwanand's Royal Jaipur Wedding 

The gorgeous South couple got married at The Leela Palace in Jaipur with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding festivities kickstarted two days before the main event which included  Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies on June 2 and Pellikoduku on June 3. 

For the wedding, the bride was wearing a ravishing ivory-beige saree twinning with the groom's golden sherwani look. For the grand reception, the newlyweds hogged the attention with their amazing outfits. The bride wore a shimmery pink saree while the groom Sharwanand donned a black and white suit look.

Rakshitha Reddy And Sharwanand's Unseen Wedding Pics

Many fan pages posted inside pictures from their wedding and grand reception which saw many celebs in attendance as well. RRR star Ram Charan took to his social media handle and posted a few unseen pictures from the wedding. He wrote, "Dearest Sharwanand and Rakshitha, congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness. Not many know that Sharwanand and Charan share a thick bond and have been friends for a long time. 

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile