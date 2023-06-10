Meet Rakshitha Reddy, The Gorgeous Wife Of Telugu Superstar Sharwanand - Unseen Pics Of Their Royal Wedding and Grand Reception

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Sharwanand Myneni tied the knot with his stunning fiancée Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur on June 3, 2023. The intimate affair was attended by south biggies including RRR star Ram Charan, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari. Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy hosted a grand wedding reception for their showbiz friends on June 9.

Who Is Rakshitha Reddy?

According to several reports, Rakshita is an IT employee from the US and her father, Madhusudhan Reddy, is a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh High Court. She is the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy got engaged on January 26 earlier this year in Hyderabad. The gala affair was also attended by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rana Daggubati among many others from the South industry.

Rakshitha Reddy And Sharwanand's Royal Jaipur Wedding

The gorgeous South couple got married at The Leela Palace in Jaipur with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding festivities kickstarted two days before the main event which included Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies on June 2 and Pellikoduku on June 3.

For the wedding, the bride was wearing a ravishing ivory-beige saree twinning with the groom's golden sherwani look. For the grand reception, the newlyweds hogged the attention with their amazing outfits. The bride wore a shimmery pink saree while the groom Sharwanand donned a black and white suit look.

Rakshitha Reddy And Sharwanand's Unseen Wedding Pics

Many fan pages posted inside pictures from their wedding and grand reception which saw many celebs in attendance as well. RRR star Ram Charan took to his social media handle and posted a few unseen pictures from the wedding. He wrote, "Dearest Sharwanand and Rakshitha, congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness. Not many know that Sharwanand and Charan share a thick bond and have been friends for a long time.