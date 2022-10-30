topStories
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Mega Star Chiranjeevi wishes a speedy recovery to Samantha for her autoimmune disease!

"Wishing you all the courage and conviction. May the force be with you." The Mega Star also wished the young actress a speedy recovery.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
  • Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Sunday responded to actress Samantha's touching post on her medical condition, an autoimmune disorder known as Myositis, by wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that he was certain that she would overcome this challenge too!
  • Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come into our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon."

Mega Star Chiranjeevi wishes a speedy recovery to Samantha for her autoimmune disease!

New Delhi: Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Sunday responded to actress Samantha's touching post on her medical condition, an autoimmune disorder known as Myositis, by wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that he was certain that she would overcome this challenge too!

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come into our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon."

"Wishing you all the courage and conviction. May the force be with you." The Mega Star also wished the young actress a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, Samantha informed her fans and followers on social media that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

The actress, while explaining her state of mind, had said that her doctors were confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha diseaseSamantha MyositisSamantha autoimmune diseaseChiranjeeviSamantha Chiranjeevi

