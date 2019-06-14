close

Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu makes a comeback to Kollywood after 40 years

Actor Suriya Sivakumar’s upcoming film is Soorarai Pottru and it is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who has also helmed Venkatesh Dagguabati’s Guru. The film went on floors sometime back and now, the makers have announced something big.

After 40 long years, Dr Mohan Babu is going to act in a Tamil film and he is going to make a comeback with Soorarai Pottru. The makers had first approached his daughter Manchu Lakshmi and then via her, they met Mohan Babu and narrated him the script. We heard that the senior actor has given his nod for the film and has signed the script on spot. He has already joined the sets of the film in Chennai. It is said that he is happy to be on the sets of a Tamil film after 4 decades.

Sources say that Mohan Babu’s role in it is a meaty one and will be completely performance oriented.

This film will reportedly be a biopic based on the life of Indian entrepreneur GR Gopinath, who is a retired Indian army captain and founder of Air Deccan. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga is on board to co-produce the film. It may hit the marquee early next year.

Suriya’s previous two films Gang and Nandha Gopala Krishna failed in living up to the expectations of the audience and also at the box office. 

