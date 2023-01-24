topStoriesenglish2565393
Naatu Naatu For Oscars: 'Monumental Feat'- NTR Jr extends credit to MM Keeravaani, Chandra Bose

The unforgettable dance number composed by M. M. Keeravani is now vying for the top music honour at the Oscars 2023.

New Delhi: Man of Masses NTR Jr. is ecstatic as the song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has been NOMINATED for BEST Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. 

The unforgettable dance number composed by M. M. Keeravani is now vying for the top music honour at the Oscars 2023! This is the first time that a Telugu-language song has been nominated in the category. NTR Jr danced his heart out in shiny suspenders in 'Naatu Naatu' which became a celebratory anthem across the globe. The song was earlier honoured with a Golden Globe for Best Original Song amidst other honours! 

Celebrating the nomination of 'Naatu Naatu', NTR Jr wrote on social media, “Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat… This song will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

In RRR, NTR Jr portrays Komaram Bheem, an Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter in colonial-era India. The film had an unprecedented run at the global box-office. 

Up next, Man of Masses NTR Jr will begin shooting for NTR30 directed by Koratala Siva. He is also working with KGF director Prashanth Neel on NTR31.

