topStoriesenglish2576936
NewsEntertainmentRegional
CUSTODY

Naga Chaitanya Wraps Up Venkat Prabhu's Custody, Drops BTS Video, Check Out

'Custody' is all set for release in theatres on May 12, 2023, and also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 12:11 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Naga Chaitanya Wraps Up Venkat Prabhu's Custody, Drops BTS Video, Check Out

Mumbai: Actor Naga Chaitanya has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Custody'. Chaitanya, who essays the role of a police officer in the Venkat Prabhu-directorial, shared the news on his social media handles on Friday.

"It's a wrap for #Custody such a great time shooting with this amazing team @vp_offl" the 36-year-old actor wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video from the movie set.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

The film, set for release in theatres on May 12, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the movie.

The project is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985